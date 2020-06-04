Eagles' coaches allowed to return to NovaCare Complex on Friday

Next time you see Doug Pederson doing an interview, he'll be in his second-floor office in the NovaCare Complex and not in his house.

Pederson and the rest of the Eagles' coaches are among the team employees who will be allowed back into the NovaCare Complex on Friday, according to a memo sent from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams.

The memo, obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, says that coaches can be among up to 100 team employees allowed in team facilities as long as they are in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Here is the crux of the memo that just went out to teams from the NFL regarding coaches being back in the building safely. Still no players, but a reason for optimism. pic.twitter.com/A8LyqqHJK3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

Pederson and the other Eagles coaches have been working from home since the middle of March, when restrictions were put into effect as the pandemic began to affect the U.S.

Allowing coaches back in the building will enable them to work in person developing schemes, studying film and creating plays instead of doing it through video conferencing.

For the Eagles, this will be the first opportunity for their new coaches - Rich Scangarello, Marquand Manuel, Aaron Moorehead, Marty Mornhinweg and Andrew Breiner - to work together in the same room or the same building.

The NFL is not yet allowing players back into team facilities, with the exception of injured or rehabbing players undergoing medical treatment.

The memo from Goodell urges coaches who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 to seek medical counsel before returning to work and also states that the league is working with the individual teams on a testing protocol for coaches, team personnel and players before players are allowed to return to their practice facilities.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that players are not expected to be allowed back into team facilities until the start of training camp, which is generally late July or early August.

According to Rapoport, the 49ers are the only NFL team whose coaches won't be immediately allowed back in the team's facility, which is located in Santa Clara.

"The team is aware and supportive of this plan and has been in communication with its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available," the league memo states according to NFL Network.

Team facilities were allowed to re-open on a limited basis two weeks ago with 50 staff members and medical and training personnel treating rehabbing players but no coaches allowed.

