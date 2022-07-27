Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Hurts improved the most this offseason
"I saw a more accurate passer in OTAs. Now, he's got to go and continue to improve every single day." – Nick Sirianni on @JalenHurts#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dk2rlWcawh
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2022
Jalen Hurts spent the entire 2022 NFL offseason working on his delivery while improving his accuracy and decision-making.
The results were positive, and according to head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles quarterback drastically improved several facets of his game during OTAs.
According to Sirianni, the most considerable improvement from Hurts is his accuracy. As the quarterback works to improve daily, he’ll enter the 2022 regular season as a more efficient and accurate passer from the pocket.
Eagles announce three roster moves
Eagles roster: 5 players who could be on the hot seat as training camp begins
