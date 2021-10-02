Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells the story of being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City

https://twitter.com/Jeff_McLane/status/1443983028037066776/

Nick Sirianni and Andy Reid share the history of both being named Eagles head coaches at the ripe age of 40.

Sunday’s meeting won’t be the first time the two head coaches have met face to face, with Sirianni sharing the story of Reid firing the baby-faced assistant who was then the Kansas City wide receivers coach.

Reid at that time had new Texans head coach David Culley in mind for the position and took time to personally part ways with Sirianni. That move left a lasting impression on the Eagles’ current head coach.

“As far as – yeah, I just know what type of coach he is, a really good coach. And I always say guys that I think are really good coaches are, you know that his team plays with fundamentals and puts them in good positions to win. He’s a good scheme coach.”

Sirianni is definitely a work in progress, but his ability to learn from each individual experience should pay off during his time in Philadelphia.

