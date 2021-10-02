Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells the story of being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
https://twitter.com/Jeff_McLane/status/1443983028037066776/
Nick Sirianni and Andy Reid share the history of both being named Eagles head coaches at the ripe age of 40.
Sunday’s meeting won’t be the first time the two head coaches have met face to face, with Sirianni sharing the story of Reid firing the baby-faced assistant who was then the Kansas City wide receivers coach.
Reid at that time had new Texans head coach David Culley in mind for the position and took time to personally part ways with Sirianni. That move left a lasting impression on the Eagles’ current head coach.
“As far as – yeah, I just know what type of coach he is, a really good coach. And I always say guys that I think are really good coaches are, you know that his team plays with fundamentals and puts them in good positions to win. He’s a good scheme coach.”
Sirianni is definitely a work in progress, but his ability to learn from each individual experience should pay off during his time in Philadelphia.
List
10 Eagles who need a big game against the Chiefs in Week 4
Related
Eagles DT Javon Hargrave on a historic pace through the first 3 games of the 2021 season
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Rodney McLeod will be active vs. Chiefs
Eagles' Quez Watkins lands ahead of Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams on a list of NFL's top-10 deep threats
Eagles vs. Chiefs: TV broadcast map for Week 4
Deshaun Watson trade rumors: NFL Insider Jay Glazer on whether the Eagles are in the mix to acquire Texans star QB