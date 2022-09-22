Eagles coach Nick Sirianni talks preparing for Carson Wentz

Nick Sirianni is in his second season as the Eagles head coach. Before he was hired as Philadelphia’s head coach ahead of the 2021 season, he was Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator with Indianapolis Colts for three seasons.

Surely he’s crossed paths with Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, right?

Actually, no. When Reich left Wentz and the Eagles after the 2017 season to become the Colts head coach, he hired Sirianni to be his offensive coordinator. Sirianni had spent the previous five seasons with the Chargers in different roles.

As for Wentz, the Eagles traded him after the 2020 season, shortly after naming Sirianni head coach. The Eagles were always trading Wentz after they fired then-head coach Doug Pederson. So, Wentz landed back with Reich and the Indianapolis Colts.

We all know things didn’t work out for Wentz with the Colts, but Sirianni remains on good terms with his former mentor in Reich. In preparation for Philadelphia’s Week 3 game against the Commanders, there are plenty of places to turn for Sirianni to learn more about Wentz.

Did he turn to Reich?

“I talk to Frank all the time, but I haven’t necessarily talked to Frank about Carson,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, I’ve talked to some other guys there I’m close with about it. Just some small talk and everything like that. But of course, anything I can get, we’re trying to get with information on him.”

What about the inside of his own building? After all, Wentz spent five seasons in Philadelphia.

“I think what you touch on is that you don’t ever leave a stone unturned,” Sirianni said. “I think somebody asked me about Hard Knocks. Did you watch Hard Knocks? Yeah, we were looking for information when we played them. Did you listen to [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin O’Connell’s press conference? Yeah, I was looking for information. Are you going to ask the people in the building that are familiar with Carson [Wentz] about him? Yeah, I’m looking for information.”

What does Sirianni see in Wentz?

“I think he’s doing a nice job over there,” Sirianni said. “I’ve seen, obviously, he’s thrown for a bunch of yards, and we know that he can get hot and be really on. We know he’s powerful with the ball in his hands and he can make a play at any time.”

That’s not the same over-the-top praise coaches often give to opponents ahead of playing them, but it’s clear Sirianni knows Wentz can be a dangerous passer.

Sunday’s game against the Eagles will be the first time Wentz has faced the team that drafted him.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire