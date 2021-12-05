Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts will start when he's healthy

Nick Sirianni doesn't hesitate to name Hurts the starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD -- No quarterback controversy here.

Nick Sirianni didn’t hesitate to name Jalen Hurts the Eagles’ starting quarterback when he’s healthy enough to play.

Hurts missed the Eagles’ 33-18 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium with an ankle injury he suffered on the same field a week earlier in a loss to the Giants.

In his absence, Gardner Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and a 133.7 passer rating that’s the highest by an Eagles quarterback in a road game in eight years.

But Sirianni answered quickly after the game when asked if Hurts would be the Eagles’ starting quarterback when he’s healthy: “Of course.”

Hurts has completed 60 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions and an 83.9 passer rating along with 695 rushing yards, a 5.7 rushing average and eight rushing TDs.

Why stick with Hurts?

“He’s played good football, I think he’s played really good football,” Sirianni said. “There’s been times where he’s been one of the best in the league with the way he’s moved around and made plays. … When he’s healthy and he’s back, he’ll be our starter.”

The Eagles are off next weekend before finishing the season home against Washington and the Giants, at Washington and then home against the Cowboys.

Sirianni said he expects Hurts to be healthy enough to play on Dec. 19 when the Eagles get back to action vs. Washington.

“I would think so,” he said. “I would think he would be ready coming out of this.”

Minshew completed his first 11 passes, put up points on the Eagles’ first seven possessions, got the ball to six different receivers and improved his career TD-to-INT ratio to 39-to-11. His 80 percent completion percentage is 7th-highest in Eagles history.

Hurts was inactive and watched the game on the bench, ending his streak of 20 consecutive starts.

“Anybody who’s halfway competitive wants to play,” Minshew said. “But I know that whatever role I’m in I’m going to give it 110 percent and do whatever I can for the team.”

