Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Lane Johnson will play vs. Raiders

Lane Johnson will return to action Sunday after a three-game layoff, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Friday.

Johnson left the team hours before a home game against the Chiefs on Oct. 3 and revealed on Monday that he needed time to deal with depression and anxiety.

He rejoined the team earlier this week and returned to practice on Wednesday on a limited basis. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Sirianni said Johnson looked good this week and is ready to go against the Raiders Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

“I thought it went well,” he said. “He had a good week of practice and we’ll be expecting him to play and start at right tackle.”

Johnson, 30, made the Pro Bowl after the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons and was a 1st-team all-pro in 2017. He’s missed 32 games in his nine seasons, including four in 2014 and 10 in 2016 because of positive tests for a banned substance and nine last year because of a lingering ankle injury.

Johnson was limited at practice the Wednesday before the Chiefs game because of ankle soreness, but Sirianni said this week it’s not an issue.

“We're not concerned right there with that at this particular time,” he said.

In Johnson’s place, Jack Driscoll started at right tackle against the Chiefs with Andre Dillard at left tackle. When Jordan Mailata returned from a two-game layoff with a knee injury, Driscoll moved inside to right guard and Mailata played right tackle.

With Johnson back, the Eagles are expected to line up Mailata at left tackle, Landon Dickerson at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Driscoll at right guard and Johnson at right tackle.

It will be their fifth starting offensive line in seven games this year and 19th in 23 games over the last two years. It will also be the first time Driscoll has played next to Johnson.

“We’re super glad Lane’s back,” Driscoll said. “You see what he’s able to do on the field, he’s one of the best tackles – if not the best tackle, so it’s great to have him back, just in the meeting room helping the young guys out, it’s just a huge boost.”

Since 2013, the Eagles are 59-38-1 when Johnson plays and 12-20 when he doesn’t.

