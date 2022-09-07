Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says everybody on roster will practice

Sirianni delivers encouraging Eagles injury news originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miles Sanders’ hamstring has healed. Jason Kelce’s elbow is all better. Derek Barnett’s ribs are fine. Javon Hargrave’s toe is good to go.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said everybody on the roster — that’s 53 guys on the active roster and 16 on the practice squad — is healthy enough to be on the field for practice later in the day.

“Everybody will be doing something at practice today,” Sirianni said Wednesday morning. “Everybody in some capacity is participating in practice today.”

That’s terrific news four days before the season opener against the Lions in Detroit.

Most importantly, it means Hargrave will be on the field in at least a limited role Wednesday after missing nearly a month with a toe injury.

Hargrave, a first-time Pro Bowler last year, has been out since getting hurt back on Aug. 6, a week into training camp.

He was on a side field working with a trainer last week but Sirianni sure sounded like Hargrave will be on the practice field Wednesday.

Sirianni said he expects Sanders to be full-go against the Lions after missing several weeks of practice with a hamstring injury.

Sanders returned Friday and has practiced since without any ill effects from the hamstring. Sanders hadn’t been on the field since getting hurt in the preseason opener vs. the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12.

A healthy Sanders is significant because he’s struggled with injuries for much of the last two years. He’s missed nine games and parts of four others since opening day 2020 because of a series of injuries.

“As far as my level of concern, not high,” Sirianni said of Sanders.

Earlier in the day, Kelce announced on 94 WIP that he'll be ready to go Sunday a month after undergoing elbow surgery.

The Eagles’ official injury report will be out after practice, but the Eagles’ only regular who’s not available is backup left tackle Andre Dillard, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with a broken arm that required surgery.

Story continues

Sirianni said Dillard got hurt at practice.

“O-line d-line is live, and that’s how he did it,” Sirianni said.

There’s no timetable on Dillard’s return.

“We knew he’d be out for at least four weeks to put him on IR, but you know I’m not going to put a timetable on him,” he said.

With Dillard on IR, the Eagles’ roster is currently at 52.

“Right now, we don’t have to fill the roster spot,” Sirianni said. “We want to do what’s best for the team to fill it with the right person and the right player.”

A good guess is practice squad receiver Britain Covey, the undrafted rookie from Utah who had five punt or kick return touchdowns in college.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube