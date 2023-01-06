Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts is trending in right directions; Updates C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s status
#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says QB Jalen Hurts is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday vs. the #Giants and they're "hopeful" DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson will return as well.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023
The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time and have several big-named starters set to return to the lineup in Week 18.
With Sunday’s matchup against the Giants now a must-win situation, head coach Nick Sirianni told the media that Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts is trending in the right direction with one practice to go.
Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but the expectation is that he’ll return to the lineup as well.
A win (or a tie) against the New York Giants clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, home-field advantage, and the lone bye in the NFC during Wild Card Weekend.
Jalen Hurts availability
Hurts is one of four quarterbacks ever with 3,000+ pass yards (3,472), 20+ TD passes (22) & 10+ rush TDs (13) in a single season & has the 2nd-most rush TDs by a quarterback in a single season all-time.
After missing two weeks with a shoulder injury, Hurts looks on pace to return for a clinching scenario in Week 18.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Gardner-Johnson is working to return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a lacerated kidney in the Week 12 win over the Packers.
He’s still a co-leader in interceptions with 6 and he’s an integral part of Philadelphia’s top-10 defense.