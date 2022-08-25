Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says QB Jalen Hurts had his best practice ever

Nick Sirianni said that Jalen Hurts had his best practice on Wednesday since he’s been #Eagles HC. He didn’t say the same about the rest of the offense and dismissed a near INT by Hurts, saying he thought Melvin Ingram wouldn’t have caught it. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 25, 2022

We’re only talking about practice, but Jalen Hurts has improved immensely, and his head coach believes Wednesday was his most efficient day as a professional.

While addressing the media on Thursday morning, Sirianni praised his quarterback, stating that Hurts “had his best practice” since becoming the Eagles’ head coach.

“What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and progressions that fast and getting the ball where it needed to go was unbelievable.”

Philadelphia added A.J. Brown on draft night, and the Eagles have the most talented group of weapons on the roster in years, setting Hurts up for success as a potential contract extension looms.

