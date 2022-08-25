Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says QB Jalen Hurts had his best practice ever

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    American football quarterback
  • Nick Sirianni
    Nick Sirianni
    American football coach

We’re only talking about practice, but Jalen Hurts has improved immensely, and his head coach believes Wednesday was his most efficient day as a professional.

While addressing the media on Thursday morning, Sirianni praised his quarterback, stating that Hurts “had his best practice” since becoming the Eagles’ head coach.

“What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and progressions that fast and getting the ball where it needed to go was unbelievable.”

Philadelphia added A.J. Brown on draft night, and the Eagles have the most talented group of weapons on the roster in years, setting Hurts up for success as a potential contract extension looms.

List

WATCH: Highlights from Eagles' first joint practice with the Dolphins

List

Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Dolphins

List

10 players to watch during Eagles joint practices with the Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

