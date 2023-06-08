Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Quez Watkins: I think he’s looked really good

Quez Watkins is entering a contract year and looks to break out after what he admitted was a disappointing 2022.

Philadelphia signed Olamide Zaccheaus during free agency, and there’s been talk that Watkins could be the odd man outcome roster cutdowns.

The Eagles have said all the right things about being excited about Watkins, and Sirianni reiterated his support for the former Southern Miss pass catcher on Thursday.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni singled out WR Quez Watkins as a player who has stood out in spring practices. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 8, 2023

Watkins must hold off Zaccheaus in what should be an entertaining camp battle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Watkins had just 354 receiving yards in 17 games last season, and his yards per catch plummeted to 10.7 after a 2021 season in which he logged 43 catches for 647 yards.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Vic Fangio hints that he likely would’ve stayed with Eagles if Cardinals hadn’t tampered with Jonathan Gannon Nick Sirianni says he really likes Eagles' wide receiver group when asked about DeAndre Hopkins Watch: Eagles rookie DT Jalen Carter gets a surprise pep talk from Ray Lewis, other NFL legends Eagles move final OTA practice indoors as city of Philadelphia deals with poor air quality NFL announces national TV schedule for 2023 preseason games

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire