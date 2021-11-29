Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides injury updates on Jack Driscoll, Brandon Brooks and more

Coach Sirianni provides an injury update coming out of yesterday's game pic.twitter.com/u7HH4MV6wD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2021

The Eagles are dealing with injury issues and as the team starts preparation for a Week 13 matchup against the Jets, several big named players are at risk of not suiting up.

Jack Driscoll, Jalen Hurts, and Miles Sanders are all dealing with ankle injuries.

RG Jack Driscoll

Driscoll was carted off after suffering an injury that Sirianni has now labeled a high ankle sprain. This is his second stint on IR, meaning his season is over.

With Brandon Brooks still on injured reserve, Nate Herbig will get the start at right guard.

Brandon Brooks

If Brooks is to return to the lineup, it won’t be until after Philadelphia’s Week 14 bye and the team won’t have an update on him until that time.

Nick Sirianni said the #Eagles won’t have an update on Brandon Brooks until after next week’s bye. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 29, 2021

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

The Eagles quarterback is dealing with a sore ankle and Gardner Minshew could see reps with the first team during practice.

Jalen Hurts' ankle is sore, Nick said. Will have an update on Hurts on Wednesday. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) November 29, 2021

Miles Sanders

Sanders suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, only carrying the ball 9 times. Sirianni said the running back will be day-to-day.

