Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides injury updates on Jack Driscoll, Brandon Brooks and more

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are dealing with injury issues and as the team starts preparation for a Week 13 matchup against the Jets, several big named players are at risk of not suiting up.

Jack Driscoll, Jalen Hurts, and Miles Sanders are all dealing with ankle injuries.

RG Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Driscoll was carted off after suffering an injury that Sirianni has now labeled a high ankle sprain. This is his second stint on IR, meaning his season is over.

With Brandon Brooks still on injured reserve, Nate Herbig will get the start at right guard.

Brandon Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If Brooks is to return to the lineup, it won’t be until after Philadelphia’s Week 14 bye and the team won’t have an update on him until that time.

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyg Vs Phi

The Eagles quarterback is dealing with a sore ankle and Gardner Minshew could see reps with the first team during practice.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, only carrying the ball 9 times. Sirianni said the running back will be day-to-day.

