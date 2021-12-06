Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides an update on the status of Jason Kelce, Jordan Howard and others

Some "good, positive news" back on Jason Kelce, per Nick Sirianni. There's hope Kelce will be back after the bye week. There's also confidence on Jordan Howard. Steve Nelson and Patrick Johnson should return after the bye week.

More info to come after the bye on Brandon Brooks. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 6, 2021

The Eagles are heading into the bye week and received some good news on the injury front after Jason Kelce suffered an injury in the win over the Jets, and Steven Nelson exited the game with a shoulder injury.

Here are a few updates and observations from Sirianni’s injury update heading into the bye week.

Jason Kelce

Kelce has been dealing with somewhat of a nagging knee injury and he happened to get tangled up near the end of Sunday’s win.

Kelce is day-to-day, and with the Eagles on a bye week, he should be good to go when Philadelphia returns to face Washington.

Jordan Howard

Howard has missed the last two games after suffering a knee injury in the win over the Saints and he should return to the lineup after the bye.

Steven Nelson

The Eagles cornerback suffered a shoulder injury in the win and was forced to exit the game. Sirianni updated Nelson’s status, stating that he’s also day-to-day and should be available after the bye.

Brandon Brooks

Sirianni was again vague on Brooks’ status going forward and Philadelphia will likely hold his status close to the vest until after the bye week.

