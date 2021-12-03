Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides an update on status of QB Jalen Hurts and RB Boston Scott

Nick Sirianni: Jordan Howard is out. Boston Scott is questionable, but confident that if up he can execute offense w/o practice reps. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 3, 2021

With less than 48-hours until kickoff at East Rutherford, New Jersey against the Jets, three prominent members of the Eagles offense are in jeopardy of missing the contest.

Miles Sanders should be good to go after not having an injury designation following Thursday’s practice.

Jordan Howard

The Eagles bruising running back was ruled out on Friday and we’ll miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Boston Scott

The Eagles’ third-leading rusher behind Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts, Scott has missed the entire week of practice with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Nick Sirianni hinted that Scott will play if he’s cleared, regardless of his practice status.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts suffered an ankle injury in the Week 12 loss to the Giants and he’s been limited all week, with Gardner Minshew splitting first-team reps.

Nick Sirianni made it clear that he won’t play Hurts if he’s at risk of further injury.

