Eagles coach Nick Sirianni optimistic Jalen Hurts will play vs. Jets

Nick Sirianni optimistic Jalen Hurts will play vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni said Jalen Hurts expects to play vs. the Jets Sunday after spraining his ankle last week against the Giants.

Hurts participated in walkthrough Wednesday morning, just three days after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of the 13-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles return to MetLife this weekend to face the Jets.

"He's tough," Sirianni said. "He's as tough as they get. Obviously, you want that out of your quarterback, so in his mind and in my mind, we're both saying, 'Yeah, he's going.'"

Hurts is among 15 NFL quarterbacks who have started all of their team's games this year. Gardner Minshew played 14 snaps at the end of the 44-6 win over the Lions and threw two passes, but other than that Hurts has played every offensive snap this year -- 766 of them.

"We're hopeful, we're feeling good, he's feeling better every day," Sirianni said. "We're excited that we'll have him out there at walkthrough today, so really hopeful for him."

Minshew was 7-13 for the Jaguars in 2019 and 2020 and has a 93.1 career passer rating, which is 20th-highest in NFL history among QBs who've thrown at least 750 passes.

Sirianni wasn't sure yet whether Minshew will get 1st-team reps. That will depend on how Hurts progresses over the next couple days.

And the offensive coaches will have a gameplan ready tailored to Minshew's skill set just in case Hurts can't play Sunday or has to leave the game early.

"There are a lot of scenarios that we have to play ourselves through," he said. "We don't live in hypotheticals, but this is a real thing we have to handle if he can't go or if he can't go 100 percent or whatever it is, so we have to be here a little bit later making sure everybody's in the right spot to make plays.

"Every week you have a contingency, every week you have a backup plan. You don't want to think about those scenarios but you have to. That's something we talk about each week at every position. What happens if this guy goes down, what happens if that guy goes down. Will Jalen take every rep this week? I don't know how that will play itself out yet, but when he's not in there Gardner will be in there."

The Eagles' bye week is coming up after the Jets game, so if Hurts sits out Sunday he would have two weeks to rest the ankle. But Sirianni said that's not a factor in determining who plays Sunday.

If Hurts is healthy enough to go, he'll go.

"What we're trying to do is focus on how we're winning this football game," he said. "You look forward to the bye week because we're late in the season now so you look forward to the bye week not just for Jalen but for all the guys who have bumps and bruises and (that's) pretty much everybody on the team."

Sirianni seemed optimistic about Miles Sanders (ankle), Jordan Howard (knee) and Jason Kelce (knee).

"Miles, he's continuing to progress," he said. "Jordan, we've got to find a little more out as the day goes on. We'll get more on him (Thursday). He's limited today. We're hopeful. Kelce, I believe he's out (of practice) today, but he's doing good and he's progressing."

