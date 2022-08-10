Eagles’ coach Nick Sirianni noncommital on how long starters will play in preseason opener vs. Jets

The Eagles will be without star center Jason Kelce for most of the team’s preseason action, but the starters will get plenty of work in the first matchup.

With Philadelphia having no joint practice sessions with the Jets, head coach Nick Nick Sirianni said his starters will play one or two series on Friday night.

Eagles’ starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely play after Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard cleared concussion protocols earlier this week. With DeVonta Smith nursing a groin injury, Friday night gives Hurts and A.J. Brown a chance to develop some in-game chemistry.

Philadelphia does have joint practice sessions looming with the Browns and Dolphins, so Friday’s appearance for the starters could be the only game action that fans will witness heading into the regular season opener.

List

5 takeaways from Eagles' Jason Kelce undergoing surgery on injured elbow

List

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart

List

7 standouts from the Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

Related

Watch: Former Eagles' RB coach Duce Staley featured in debut of Hard Knocks 2022 Eagles Schedule: Downloadable wallpaper Eagles' Jason Kelce undergoes routine elbow surgery Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire