Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh to make their debut for Eagles against the Colts

1
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles entered the week with three healthy defensive tackles and then promptly signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the roster.

Before today’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at both players being available, and James Palmer confirmed the news.

With Fletcher Cox coming off a game in which he logged 70 snaps, Suh and Joseph should take ten snaps a piece from the defensive tackle, allowing the whole group to remain fresh.

Philadelphia didn’t elevate anyone from the practice squad, meaning they’ll play with five defensive tackles and three natural defensive ends.

List

Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 11 vs. Colts

List

NFL Week 11 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Colts

List

Eagles vs. Colts: 4 storylines to watch in Week 11

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Colts: News and notes for Week 11

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories