Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh to make their debut for Eagles against the Colts

#eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is back in Indy. How does his team bounce back after their loss Monday night? How much will their two new DL play today? And Nick is not friends with #colts Parks Frazier today 😂. Our conversation on @nflnetwork @nflgameday pic.twitter.com/uge2eEJtJI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2022

The Eagles entered the week with three healthy defensive tackles and then promptly signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the roster.

Before today’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at both players being available, and James Palmer confirmed the news.

Both Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are playing today for the #eagles I’m told. How much they play will be determined by how they feel as the game goes. It was a grind to get up to speed but they’ve done it. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2022

With Fletcher Cox coming off a game in which he logged 70 snaps, Suh and Joseph should take ten snaps a piece from the defensive tackle, allowing the whole group to remain fresh.

Philadelphia didn’t elevate anyone from the practice squad, meaning they’ll play with five defensive tackles and three natural defensive ends.

List

Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 11 vs. Colts

List

NFL Week 11 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Colts

Story continues

List

Eagles vs. Colts: 4 storylines to watch in Week 11

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Colts: News and notes for Week 11

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire