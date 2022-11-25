Eagles coach Nick Sirianni gives an update on A.J. Brown, talks Robert Quinn’s usage

After a 17-16 win over the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia will host Green Bay in what is expected to be a black-out celebration of the new alternate black helmets.

The Eagles matched their win total from last season with Sunday’s win over the Colts, and they’ll now work to lock down home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Jalen Hurts placed himself firmly into the MVP race, going 18-25 passing for 190 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hurts led Philadelphia in rushing on the night, totaling 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

On Friday, head coach Nick Sirianni met with the media one final time, providing an update on A.J. Brown, Robert Quinn, and more.

Sirianni on A.J. Brown

Brown missed practice with an illness, but Sirianni shot down any doubt of the star wide receiver being active on Sunday.

Yeah, he’s going to practice today. He’s fine. He’ll be ready to go.

Sirianni on Robert Quinn

Quinn has averaged 16 snaps a game since joining the Eagles as a pass-rushing linebacker.

His usage rate and production have left some wondering if he’s on a career downside or if Philadelphia is guilty of not properly utilizing the pass rusher.

I see his ability to really rush the passer, and we have to continue to work to get him in in situations where he can do so. Yeah, I’m pleased with Robert, and glad he’s on this team, and he adds great depth to this already really good defensive line. I just know he’s going to make a play, a big-time play on a big-time situation here real soon because we know how much talent he has a what a good player he is.

