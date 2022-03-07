Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Gardner Minshew’s value and importance of a good backup QB

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Gardner Minshew’s value and importance of a good backup QB
Quarterback is the most important and valuable position in the NFL, with backup quarterback also being a key spot on the roster. Nick Foles is the strongest proof ever that a solid backup quarterback is a difference between a Super Bowl and a lost season due to injury.

Gardner Minshew wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he’s stuck behind Jalen Hurts on Philadelphia’s depth chart, and even more importantly, he’s a valuable member of the Eagles roster.

During a sitdown with PFF, head coach Nick Sirianni gave some insight into the value Minshew brings, along with highlighting just how important a solid backup quarterback is to a team’s goals.

The former Washington State star has one year left on his rookie contract, counting $965,000 against the salary cap in 2022, and he’s among the most valuable backup quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

