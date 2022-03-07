Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Gardner Minshew’s value and importance of a good backup QB

Quarterback is the most important and valuable position in the NFL, with backup quarterback also being a key spot on the roster. Nick Foles is the strongest proof ever that a solid backup quarterback is a difference between a Super Bowl and a lost season due to injury.

Gardner Minshew wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he’s stuck behind Jalen Hurts on Philadelphia’s depth chart, and even more importantly, he’s a valuable member of the Eagles roster.

During a sitdown with PFF, head coach Nick Sirianni gave some insight into the value Minshew brings, along with highlighting just how important a solid backup quarterback is to a team’s goals.

I asked #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni if they would entertain the possibility of trading QB Gardner Minshew. “If I’m around Frank (Reich) for two years in San Diego, three years (in Indy), for five years, if I didn’t learn something about the backup quarterback…” pic.twitter.com/9CdLrGVANM — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 7, 2022

The former Washington State star has one year left on his rookie contract, counting $965,000 against the salary cap in 2022, and he’s among the most valuable backup quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

List

10 takeaways from the top defensive back performances at NFL Combine

List

10 takeaways from the top DL, edge rusher, LB performances at NFL Combine

List

7 takeaways from the top RB, OL performances at NFL Combine

Related