Eagles’ coach Nick Sirianni on NFL’s gambling policy: We are constantly educating our players

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke Thursday on the final day of OTAs.

For the first time since reports surfaced, the NFL investigated Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for possible violations of the league’s gambling policy.

Zach Berman of The Athletic asked Sirianni what resources have been spent this spring on educating the Birds about the gambling policy.

“Even in the season, we devote a day, a meeting a week to talk about any issues that popped up. It’s just their accountability piece. That doesn’t mean you don’t go through some of these issues or anything like that, but you go over it, and you talk about what’s happened and how we can avoid that and the resources that we have to avoid that. That’s if somebody gets in trouble or whatever throughout the year. You do the same thing with a situation like this, because it’s real, and you just try to educate. You try to tell them what the rules are. You try to tell them the resources we have. There are just so many things available to us.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, it’s just an education on it that you just talk about and you don’t hide problems. You put them out in the open in attempts that you don’t repeat problems or have the problems yourself.”

The league’s gambling policy prohibits betting on NFL games. It prohibits players from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

Five players were suspended in April for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season. Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.

Advertisement

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Ridley, who was traded to the Jaguars during the 2022 season, was reinstated by the NFL this past April.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Quez Watkins: I think he's looked really good Vic Fangio hints that he likely would’ve stayed with Eagles if Cardinals hadn’t tampered with Jonathan Gannon Nick Sirianni says he really likes Eagles' wide receiver group when asked about DeAndre Hopkins Watch: Eagles rookie DT Jalen Carter gets a surprise pep talk from Ray Lewis, other NFL legends Eagles move final OTA practice indoors as city of Philadelphia deals with poor air quality

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire