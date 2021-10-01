Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Rodney McLeod will be active vs. Chiefs
#Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will be ACTIVE vs. Chiefs, per Nick Sirianni.
After being inactive the first three games, McLeod set to make his 2021 season debut. Sirianni declined to discuss expectations/role for McLeod.
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 1, 2021
A team that just lost a leader on defense is getting reinforcements back, as Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Rodney McLeod will be active and make his season debut against the Chiefs on Sunday.
McLeod was a full participant in practice Thursday and the Eagles’ veteran safety, hasn’t played since tearing his ACL during a game against the Saints at the Linc on Dec. 13. McLeod missed all of training camp, was finally activated off the PUP list in late August.
