Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Landon Dickerson will start at RG vs. Cowboys

Sirianni on RG: “You saw what we did last week. It’s going to be Landon.” — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 23, 2021

The biggest secret at the NovaCare Complex has been confirmed, as Nick Sirianni acknowledged that rookie center Landon Dickerson will start at the right guard spot in place of the injured Brandon Brooks.

At 6-6, 325, Dickerson showed he can be dominant in the running game against the Niners and he played pretty well in the passing game despite missing the entirety of training camp while rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last December.

A versatile athlete, Dickerson played right guard as a true freshman at Florida State, left guard as a Sophomore, split time between center and right guard in 2019 at Alabama then settled into his job as the full-time center in 2020.

