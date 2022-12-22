Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Gardner Minshew will start vs. Cowboys

Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: “We felt it’s for the best he doesn’t go on Saturday.” The #Eagles HC lauded Hurts for how tough he was and how hard he worked to be ready this week. https://t.co/TRIFpvl4Pd — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 22, 2022

After some early week gamesmanship, the Eagles have confirmed that Jalen Hurts will miss his first start of the season with a shoulder sprain.

Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media moments ago, telling the media that “It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner” Minshew when asked for an update on Hurts’ availability.

“He’s disappointed because he wants to play. But we have to do what’s best as an organization to put us in a safe spot because he will play through anything. Those are hard conversations we have to game sometimes.”

In 2019 Minshew started 12 games for the Jaguars and had a passer rating of 91.2 with 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 14 games as a rookie.

During his start against the Jets last season, Minshew finished 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns (133.7 rating), leading the Eagles to scores on their first seven offensive possessions.

