Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, center Jason Kelce cry during Super Bowl national anthem

As country superstar Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem before Super Bowl 57 kicked off Sunday night, cameras found Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and center Jason Kelce, both with tears in their eyes.

Sirianni stood straight-faced at the beginning of the anthem before tears began pouring from both eyes. Kelce mouthed the lyrics before he became emotional.

Jason Kelce previously spoke about crying on the big stage after the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 victory, saying he would find himself weeping in the shower leading to that 2018 game against the New England Patriots.

Kelce's mother, Donna, who has made headlines with both her sons playing in this Super Bowl, also seemed moved by the anthem. NFL Network's M.J. Acosta said she was "wiping tears from her eyes."

LIVE: Super Bowl 57 live updates: Chiefs vs. Eagles score, highlights, injury updates and more

Other Eagles and Chiefs players could be seen closing their eyes and lowering their heads while swaying to Stapleton's signature gruff tone and electric guitar.

Country singers have been tapped to perform the national anthem the past two Super Bowls as well. Eric Church shared duties with Jazmine Sullivan in 2021 and Mickey Guyton presented a soaring rendition in 2022.

Stapleton, who performed “Higher Ground” with Stevie Wonder at last week’s Grammy Awards, was joined by Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in American Sign Language. Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in Oscar best picture winner "CODA."

Ladies and gentlemen, our national anthem performed by @ChrisStapleton 🇺🇸



Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/Yx3rZFc4an — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Sirianni, Jason Kelce cry during Super Bowl 57 national anthem