Eagles coach G.J. Kinne leaving to take college offensive coordinator job

Eagles offensive coach and former quarterback G.J. Kinne has been named the new offensive coordinator at the University of Hawaii.

Kinne, 31, was with the Eagles just one season as a coach with the title of "offensive special projects" in 2019.

At Hawaii, he'll be reunited with head coach Todd Graham. Kinne played for Graham in 2009 and 2010 at Tulsa. Kinne went undrafted out of Tulsa in 2012. Eventually, Kinne made it to Philadelphia in 2013-15 and spent some time on the practice squad and even converted to receiver at one point.

"GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I've ever coached," Graham said in a press release. "He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. We are elated to have him lead our offense."

After Kinne left Philadelphia as a player, he was with the Giants briefly before a stint in the CFL. He began his coaching career as a grad assistant at SMU in 2017 and was an offensive analyst at the University of Arkansas in 2018.

It has been a quick rise to become a Division I offensive coordinator.

It's unclear if the Eagles will hire someone to replace Kinne's position. But they still have bigger things to worry about on offense. Their offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach positions have been vacant for over three weeks.

