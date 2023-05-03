Eagles coach on drafting 2 more Bulldogs: That’s huge for these guys to have each other

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted three more Georgia defensive players in last week’s draft, bringing the total number to five after Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2022.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about drafting two more Bulldogs and made a heartwarming statement to the media explaining the selections.

“I think that’s a huge part for these guys to have each other.”

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean stayed in Atlanta with Nolan Smith, while Jalen Carter traveled to Kansas City.

Really awesome fly on the wall moment between Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and #eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The two had just arrived in Philly. Listen to Sirianni talk to his two newest players. Cool moment. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/iSszb3Jqe9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 29, 2023

Then all four players made trips back to Philadelphia for the introductory press conference at the NovaCare Complex.

The notion that the Eagles will draft a player from Athens every year is a stretch, but it helps to add Championship culture from the SEC to an organization with a standard.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire