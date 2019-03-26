Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Michael Bennett will be happy with Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

PHOENIX -- When Bill Belichick arrived at his designated table for the coaches' breakfast at the NFL's Annual Meeting, it didn't take long before he was asked about newly acquired defensive end Michael Bennett.

"I think he'll help our team," he said matter-of-factly.

That's the assumption. The Patriots traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Eagles earlier this month, receiving Bennett and a seventh-round pick in return. The 32-year-old was in on nine sacks and recorded 78 total quarterback pressures for the Eagles last year, making him one of the more productive defensive ends in the NFC.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Monday that the decision to trade Bennett after one season in Philly was largely financial. Brandon Graham was back in the fold on a new contract. They wanted to sign Vinny Curry. There was only so much to go around.

"For us when we looked at the decisions we had to make on the defensive line, a lot of money involved in those decisions when we re-signed Brandon Graham and had an opportunity to get compensation for Michael and also add Vinny back," Roseman said. "We just thought it was a good decision for us going forward."

But three days after dealing away Bennett -- who has salary cap hits of $7.2 and $8 million over the next two years -- the Eagles signed Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million. Jackson's cap hit in 2019 is just $2.8 million but it jumps to $10 million in 2020.

So the Bennett deal does provide the Eagles with some immediate cap relief when compared against the Jackson signing, but it's clear the Eagles were willing to invest along their front; Bennett just didn't factor into their plans.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson indicated at the coaches' breakfast Tuesday that Bennett will be happier in New England, where he could end up with a more expansive role.

"I'm excited for Michael because, one, it gives him a chance to play and really be a starter," Pederson said. "That's what he wanted to do. They're getting a great person as well. He's a good teammate. He's obviously dynamic on the football field. He's got a lot of gas left in the tank. It'll be exciting to watch him."

Pederson added: "His whole career he's been a starter. When he came to us, the expectation, and we've always been open and honest, we rotate a lot of guys up front on the d-line. He was inside. He was outside. We obviously added Malik Jackson to take some of that pressure off of him always coming inside. And now this gives him an opportunity to play."

Bennett is now on his third team in as many years. He was dealt from Seattle to Philadelphia for a fifth-round pick and receiver Marcus Johnson. Now he's been dealt again for what looks like a relative bargain. He's been a big personality everywhere he's gone. He's been unafraid to ruffle feathers and speak his mind.

I asked Pederson how Bennett's personality worked in Philly, and he made it seem as though there were no issues.

"Great," Pederson said. "Really good. He was a guy who loved to have fun. I allow our players to have that sort of freedom, freedom of speech, to express themselves that way. I think it can be healthy for your team. He did a nice job of that. [That was] one of the things that I was proud of with him."

The culture is different in New England. As is the scheme. But the Patriots think Bennett will help. The extent to which he does -- and for how long -- will be one of the most fascinating storylines to track throughout the duration of Bennett's stay with his latest employer.

