Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirms season-ending injury for Brandon Brooks

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Brandon Brooks for their playoff campaign after the guard suffered a dislocated shoulder against the New York Giants.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East and ensured their place in the playoffs with a 34-17 win over the Giants on Sunday.

However, it came at a cost, with Pro Bowler Brooks dislocating his shoulder in the second quarter, while running back Miles Sanders also succumbed to an ankle issue and Daeshon Hall suffered a serious injury late on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday, Pederson confirmed Brooks will not be available against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday or in any subsequent postseason matches.

"Brooks had the dislocated right shoulder during the game. He's suffered a little more damage in there and he's going to miss the remainder of the season," Pederson told a media conference.

"Brandon's a big loss. He's an anchor in the offensive line, he's big and physical and he's a professional. He comes to work every day ready to go.

"The other report I should put out there is Daeshon Hall, last play of the game, ACL. So he's done for the year. It's unfortunate."

Brooks was replaced at right guard by lineman Matt Pryor, and with Lane Johnson returning to fitness, Pederson is hoping to still have plenty of options heading into Sunday's game.

"There's some flexibility there. Lane will work himself back into practice this week but we have some options there. We'll see how the week plays out," Pederson added.

"To Matt Pryor's credit, he stepped in and did well in the game, and if he's the guy, we expect him to pick up where Brandon left off. But [Brooks is] definitely a big loss.

Story continues

"We've got a great opportunity in front of us. Seattle aren't going to feel sorry for us. We've got to continue to work, practice, prepare and get ready for Sunday."

The Seahawks have their own injury concerns ahead of the playoffs, with the NFL Network reporting linebacker Mychal Kendricks is believed to have torn his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 17.