After several leagues have already suspended their seasons on Thursday, the Eagles are taking action as well.

In addition to closing their facilities starting on Friday, the Eagles have also suspended all travel for their scouts, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field will be closed beginning tomorrow and all Eagles employees have been instructed to work from home, according to a release from the team.

This obviously means that the Eagles will not be able to host in-person visits with draft prospects or free agents at the facility for now.

The Eagles had already pulled all coaches from the pre-draft pro day circuit. As of Wednesday, their plan was to have scouts continue to travel to pro days but that has changed.

Earlier on Thursday, several reports indicated that the NFL was not going to move back the start of the new league year (March 18) but there are already changes being made. The NFL's annual owners meetings, scheduled for later this month, have already been canceled.

Here's a list of key upcoming events:

March 16: Legal tampering period begins

March 18: Start of new league year and free agency

March 29-April 1: Annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida

April 20: Eagles offseason workout program can begin

April 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

May 1: Teams may begin rookie minicamps











Eagles closing facilities, suspending travel because of coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia