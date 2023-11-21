Eagles close to within 17-14 on Jalen Hurts' run

Jalen Hurts scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season and the 34th of his career in the third quarter of Monday Night Football.

His 10-yard sprint to the end zone on a designed run has pulled the Eagles to within 17-14.

The Eagles had scored only one of their first seven possessions, gaining only 85 yards with 70 coming on the touchdown drive. But they put together a seven-play, 61-yard scoring drive when they needed it most.

They now have 146 yards.

D'Andre Swift has rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries and Hurts has four carries for 16 yards.

Hurts is 8-of-13 for 69 yards with an interception, and A.J. Brown has only one catch for 8 yards.