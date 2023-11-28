Eagles can clinch playoff berth this week

The Eagles can become the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

For the first time this season, the NFL has had to send out a "playoff scenarios" announcement. In this case, it's a playoff scenario as the Eagles are the only team with a chance to clinch a berth this week.

Philadelphia, though, does need a win and help to sew up a spot this week.

The Eagles (10-1) host the 49ers (8-3) in the game of the week.

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

1. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR

2. PHI win + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR

3. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR

4. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie + NO loss or tie