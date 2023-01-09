Eagles clinch No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 22-16 win over Giants in Week 18

It took two weeks more than expected, but the Philadelphia Eagles are the NFC East champs and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a win over the Giants.

Jalen Hurts returned to the lineup and provided stability at quarterback, going 20-35 passing for 229 yards and one interception.

It wasn’t Hurts at his best, but the Pro Bowl quarterback was efficient and made some big throws to get the Eagles an early lead.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire