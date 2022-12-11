Are the Eagles the clear Super Bowl favorites? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl chances.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
The foul occurred when Metcalf head-butted his estranged son, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
Everything you need to know heading into Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox):
He joins a position of need for the Chiefs, who have struggled getting consistent production next to All-Pro candidate Chris Jones.
Who win's Sunday's Week 14 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers?
Yes, they were serious about that. The NFL issued a memo to all teams on Friday, December 2, regarding the faking of injuries — and the punishment to be imposed on teams, coaches, and players when fake injuries happen. The NFL has decided that, on Monday, December 5, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan faked an [more]
The Ravens announced their inactive players for Week 14 against the Steelers
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
The Browns have released their inactives, but the biggest news surrounds Amari Cooper.
A final prediction for Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
The Eagles travel to North Jersey on Sunday to face the Giants. Here are our predictions.