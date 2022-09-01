Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers

Trey Sermon is now an Eagle.

Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.

The 49ers said they were still high on Sermon but ultimately cut him because undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason played too well not to get a roster spot, making Sermon the odd man out. Now Sermon will see if he can make an impact in Philadelphia.

