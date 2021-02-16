Eagles claim Shakial Taylor off of waivers

The Eagles haven’t sorted out what to do with quarterback Carson Wentz yet, but they were able to take their eyes off that situation long enough to make an addition to their secondary.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has claimed defensive back Shakial Taylor off of waivers. The Giants waived Taylor last Friday.

Taylor did not play in 2020 because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2019, so he played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon when Gannon was the defensive backs coach in Indianapolis.

He had seven tackles in five games as a rookie. He was waived in November 2019 and spent time with the Broncos before moving on to the Giants last summer.

