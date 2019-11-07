Eagles claim Marcus Epps off waivers

The Eagles and Vikings couldn’t trade safeties this week because the trade deadline has already passed, but they might as well have made a deal given the way things played out with Andrew Sendejo and Marcus Epps.

Sendejo signed with the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason after spending eight years with the Vikings and appeared in Philly’s first nine games before being waived this week. His former team put in a successful claim and they waived Epps to make space for the familiar face.

Epps will be filling the space Sendejo left behind. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have claimed Epps on Thursday.

Epps was a sixth-round pick earlier this year. He had one tackle while playing 12 defensive snaps and 76 special teams snaps in eight appearances.