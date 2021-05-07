Eagles claim Kerryon Johnson off waivers from Lions

The Eagles claimed running back Kerryon Johnson off waivers from the Lions, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Johnson, 23, will join a running backs room that includes Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Jordan Howard.

The Lions made Johnson a second-round choice in 2018.

Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has a salary of $1.37 million this season.

He was limited to 18 games in his first two seasons with the team because of injuries before playing all 16 games in 2020. But Johnson saw his fewest carries of any season in his career, however, as D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson took most of the work.

In three seasons in Detroit, Johnson played 34 games with 16 starts and had 344 touches for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns.

