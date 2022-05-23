Eagles claim Jimmy Moreland off waivers

The Eagles signed James Bradberry last week and they added another cornerback to the roster on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles claimed Jimmy Moreland off of waivers. Moreland was cut loose by the Texans at the end of last week.

Moreland joined the Texans last year after being waived by Washington. The 2019 seventh-round pick played in 30 games over his first two seasons, but only got on the field seven times during his year in Houston.

Moreland has 88 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and a forced fumble over his entire career.

Bradberry and Moreland are joined in the cornerback group by Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Kary Vincent, Zech McPherson, Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott, Mac McCain, and Craig James.

