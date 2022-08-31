Eagles claim Ian Book

Ian Book is headed to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have claimed the former Saints quarterback off waivers, per the transaction wire.

Book was a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame last year. He was waived this week as New Orleans elected to go with just Andy Dalton as the backup to Jameis Winston on the 53-man roster. Taysom Hill, of course, also has experience at quarterback.

Book started one game for New Orleans last year when the Saints’ QB room had been decimated by injury and COVID-19. He was 12-of-20 for 135 yards with a pair of interceptions in the Saints’ loss to the Dolphins. He also took eight sacks.

In the 2022 preseason, Book completed 42-of-65 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries.

Book is likely the third quarterback in Philadelphia behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

