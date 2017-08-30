Eagles claim former Bills defensive end Jake Metz

Jake Metz is going back to Philadelphia. This time, he’s in the NFL.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Eagles claimed the defensive end who was waived by the Bills yesterday.

Metz gained some traction as a player after a successful year with the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena League, in which he was named the league’s defensive lineman of the year.

He previously had a five-day stint with the Eagles this time last summer, but was released in final cuts. He then played for something called the Qingdao Clipper of the Chinese version of the indoor league before he was signed by the Bills.