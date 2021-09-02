Eagles claim DB Andre Chachere off waivers from Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed defensive back Andre Chachere off of the waiver wire from the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Despite making the initial 53-man roster, Chachere was a slightly surprising cut when the Colts had to make room for a pair of waiver claims in cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes and Chris Wilcox.

Chachere emerged as a solid option for the Colts at safety as a depth piece in the rotation and seemingly had a role in the defense. However, the Colts put him on waivers Wednesday in hopes he would clear.

Now, Chachere will be joining former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who is the Eagles head coach, and former Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, who is now the Eagles defensive coordinator.

