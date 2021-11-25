The Philadelphia Eagles claimed cornerback Mac McCain off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

It’s McCain’s second stint with the Eagles after spending most of the season on their roster. Philadelphia signed McCain off Denver’s practice squad in early September and he spent the first two months with the Eagles. McCain was waived by Philadelphia on Nov. 9 and claimed off waivers by the Broncos. Denver then waived McCain on Tuesday with the Eagles bringing him back to town.

McCain appeared in one game for Philadelphia earlier this season, playing 13 special teams snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Three.

McCain takes the spot of linebacker Davion Taylor on the Eagles roster. Taylor was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. He had been dealing with a knee injury.

Eagles claim cornerback Mac McCain off waivers from Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk