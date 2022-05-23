Eagles claim cornerback Jimmy Moreland on waivers from Texans

Eagles add a young cornerback with starting experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were awarded cornerback Jimmy Moreland on waivers Monday, a day after he was released by the Texans, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Moreland, 26, is the ninth cornerback the Eagles have added in the past year who’s still with the team that will presumably be battling for roster spots this summer.

Moreland was Washington’s 7th-round pick out of James Madison in 2019. He spent two years in Washington but was waived as part of final cutdowns last September and claimed by the Texans.

In three seasons with Washington and Houston, Moreland played in 37 games, starting 10. He played 1,069 reps on defense in two years with Washington and another 293 on special teams. Last year with Houston, he played only eight snaps on defense and 38 on special teams in seven games.

According to Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks had a 95.2 passer rating against him in 2019 but only a 74.1 figure in 2020.

Moreland recorded his only career interception in Washington’s 27-17 win over the Eagles on opening day of 2020 at FedEx Field. He picked off a Carson Wentz pass intended for John Hightower and returned it 32 yards to set up a Peyton Barber touchdown run. It was the 2nd-longest interception return by a Washington player against the Eagles in the last 20 years.

Since last spring, the Eagles have added Zech McPhearson in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, acquired Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott and Kary Vincent in trades, claimed Mac McCain and Moreland on waivers and over the past few weeks signed undrafted rookies Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe and Josh Blackwell.

That doesn’t include signing veteran and 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry last week to a one-year contract.

Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox are the only corners currently on the roster who have been with the Eagles since opening day of 2020.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube