Eagles claim CB Shakial Taylor, who played under Jon Gannon in Indy

The Eagles have made the first transaction of the Nick Sirianni Era, claiming cornerback Shakial Taylor, who has connections to the new coaching staff.

This might be a sign of things to come this offseason.

Taylor, 24, came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. He signed with the Colts and ended up playing in five games for them during his rookie season. During his time in Indy, he played for new Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was the Colts’ DBs coach at the time. Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator.

So the Eagles are already showing that this offseason they might opt for familiarity. Not long ago, we put together a list of 11 pending free agents with ties to the new coaching staff.

After the Colts cut him in late November in 2019, Taylor was claimed by the Broncos. The Broncos waived him last July and the Giants claimed him. But after that, Taylor opted out of the 2020 season and the Giants weren’t able to release him.

The Eagles signed CB Shakial Taylor, who the #Giants cut recently. He opted out of the 2020 season the same day the Giants had intended to cut him during training camp.



He got a $295K stipend as a high-risk opt-out. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 16, 2021

The Giants waived Taylor last week and now he has a new home with Gannon in Philly.

