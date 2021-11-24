Eagles claim CB Mac McCain off waivers from the Broncos

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
A familiar name is returning to Philadelphia, as cornerback Mac McCain was claimed by the Birds off of waivers from the Broncos.

The Eagles had an open roster spot after the team placed linebacker Davion Taylor on Injured Reserve earlier in the day.

A rookie free agent signing of the Broncos out of North Carolina A&T, McCain was initially signed off the Broncos practice squad on September 7.

He made his NFL debut in Week 3 at Dallas where he played 13 snaps on special teams and was claimed by the Broncos just ahead of the Week 10 matchup in Denver.

