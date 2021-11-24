Eagles claim CB Mac McCain off waivers, bring him back to Philly

Mac McCain ping pong continues as Eagles claim him off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles claimed Mac McCain III off waivers, bringing the young cornerback to Philadelphia.

McCain, 23, has been ping-ponging back and forth between Philly and Denver this season.

As McCain again joins the Eagles’ 53-man roster, he fills the spot created when the team put linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday morning.

McCain began his NFL career as a UDFA out of North Carolina A&T this spring when he signed with the Broncos. He spent his entire offseason and training camp in Denver but the Eagles signed him off the Broncos practice squad in September.

He was active in just one game for the Eagles, playing 13 special teams snaps against the Cowboys on Sept. 27.

But when the Eagles needed a roster spot for Jordan Howard a few weeks ago, McCain was the odd man out. The Eagles waived him on Nov. 9 with the hope to get him on their practice squad. But he was claimed … by the Broncos.

With McCain back on the roster, the Eagles have eight corners on their 53-man roster, including five 23 or younger.

McCain was back in Denver ever since but was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday and was again claimed by the Eagles.

Here’s his NFL transaction history:

5/14/21: Signed by Broncos as an undrafted free agent

8/31/21: Released by Broncos at final cuts

9/1/21: Signed to Broncos practice squad

9/7/21: Signed by Eagles to 53-man roster

11/9/21: Waived by Eagles

11/10/21: Claimed by Broncos

11/23/21: Waived by Broncos

11/24/21: Claimed by Eagles

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube