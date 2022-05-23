Eagles claim CB Jimmy Moreland off waivers from Texans

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
In a matter of weeks, the Eagles have gone from claiming they love the young cornerbacks on the roster, to signing James Bradberry and now claiming Jimmy Moreland off of waivers from the Houston Texans.

Moreland landed with Houston after being waived by Washington.

A 2019 seventh-round pick out of James Madison, Moreland has appeared in 30 games over his three seasons but saw limited action with the Texans last season and he’ll now join a crowded cornerback group that includes Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kary Vincent, Zech McPherson, Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott, Mac McCain, and Craig James.

