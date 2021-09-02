Eagles claim CB Andre Chachere off waivers from the Colts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The #Eagles claimed CB Andre Chachere off waivers from the #Colts, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2021
The Eagles were awarded a waiver claim on Thursday, adding former Colts cornerback Andre Chachere to the 53-man roster.
A physical cornerback at 6-0, 197 pounds, Chachere spent the 2020 season on the Colts practice squad and he previously spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2019), Detroit Lions (2018-19), and Houston Texans (2018).
Chachere originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.
Related
Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Nick Eubanks to the practice squad
Eagles sign DT Hassan Ridgeway to the 53-man roster
Eagles set to add former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson to the practice squad
Miles Sanders looking forward to a huge season behind Eagles' offensive line
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on how he'll prepare to stop Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts