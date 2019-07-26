Eagles claim CB Alex Brown off waivers

The Eagles grabbed a new player for their secondary off of waivers on Friday.

The team announced that they have claimed cornerback Alex Brown and added him to their roster a day after he was dropped by the 49ers.

Brown went undrafted out of South Carolina State earlier this year and signed with the Niners as a free agent. He had 90 tackles, seven interceptions and one sack during his time in college.

Brown joins an Eagles cornerback group that’s practicing without Jalen Mills and Cre'von LeBlanc right now. Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox are also in the group and taking part in practice.