Eagles claim Casey Tucker from Lions, bring him back to Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday claimed offensive tackle Casey Tucker, who was waived by the Lions on Monday.

This will be the second stint with the Eagles for Tucker. The former Arizona State and Stanford offensive lineman had a tryout with the Eagles last Spring and eventually signed in May.

But Tucker lasted with the Eagles from just May 22 to Aug. 6, when he was waived/injured with a concussion. Tucker's claim to fame in Philly was a training camp fight with Shareef Miller just three days before he was released.

Tucker had a couple stints on the Lions' practice squad last season. With Detroit, Tucker was a guard but the Eagles called him a tackle as they claimed him Tuesday.

With the addition of Tucker, the Eagles have 91 players, which means they'll need to eventually cut one player before they sign everyone and need to get under the 90-man limit.

Here's how the roster broke down before the addition of Tucker:

Returning players: 66

Undrafted free agents: 13

Draft picks: 10

Trade acquisition: 1 (Marquise Goodwin)

