Offensive lineman Casey Tucker got his first taste of the NFL as a member of the Eagles and he’s headed back to Philly for another shot at making the team.

The Eagles announced that they claimed Tucker off of waivers Tuesday. Tucker was cut by the Lions on Monday.

Tucker signed with the Eagles after a tryout at their rookie camp last year. He was waived during training camp and wound up on the Lions’ practice squad.

Tucker started at left tackle and both guard spots during the 2018 season at Arizona State. He began his college time at Stanford and joined their Pac-12 rivals as a graduate transfer.

Eagles claim Casey Tucker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk